Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Neos Marmaras
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 13 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 13 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€519,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir