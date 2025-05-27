Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 415 square meters in Thessaloniki. The basement co…
$570,014
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage cons…
$182,405
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$570,014
Villa 1 bedroom in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 65 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage cons…
$91,202
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 65 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage cons…
$150,484
Villa 9 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 375 square meters in Thessaloniki. First floor con…
$513,013
Properties features in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

