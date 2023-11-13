Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Residential
  Neo Rysio
  Villas

Villas for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

16 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€373,000
Villa 5 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€650,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€530,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€460,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,80M
