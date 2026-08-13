Villas for sale in Peristasi, Greece

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Villas in Peristasi, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$152,386
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$649,390
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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