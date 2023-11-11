Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Peristasi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Peristasi, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€390,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir