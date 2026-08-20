Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Villas in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
This luxurious secluded villa with panoramic views and a spacious private plot is located in…
$813 563
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