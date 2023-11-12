Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Villa 7 rooms with bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
This luxurious secluded villa with panoramic views and a spacious private plot is located …
€750,000

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
