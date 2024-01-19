Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for €1.100.000 . This 300 sq. m. …
€1,10M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€4,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
€4,00M
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
€4,00M
