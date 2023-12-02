Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Trilofos, Greece

22 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
€550,000
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €800.000 . This 380 sq. m. furn…
€800,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Property Code: HPS3020 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €393.000 . This 190 sq. m. f…
€393,000
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €520.000. This 220 sq. m. Vi…
€520,000
per month
Villa 10 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS2768 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €2.800.000. This 600 sq. m. …
€2,80M
per month
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kardia, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€700,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€650,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 362 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€530,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one bedro…
€800,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 14 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Villa 14 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€900,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€650,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€500,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€595,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€800,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
