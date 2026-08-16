Villas for sale in Trilofos, Greece

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Villas in Trilofos, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This stunning villa in Trilofos offers a luxurious lifestyle with its key-ready co…
$1,14M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for € 800.000 . This 380 sq. m. fu…
$920,682
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