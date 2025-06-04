Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agia Paraskefi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Agia Paraskefi, Greece

15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Designer custom-built villa for sale with views of the countryside and in a very quiet natur…
$406,420
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 200 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$514,937
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Country villa fully gated, custom-built construction including 206 sq meters of living area …
$429,663
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Agia Paraskevi in Halkidiki, we are selling this custom-built villa on its own pr…
$231,164
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$498,251
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4236 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 500.000 . This 300 sq. m.…
$518,030
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS5365 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Agia Paraskevi for € 550.000 . This 120 …
$622,007
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 450 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Gr…
$1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden of 800m2 at Kriopigi, Kassandra, Halkidiki 2km from the sandy Bl…
Price on request
Villa 1 bedroom in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki u…
$892,557
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 300 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$2,86M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 240 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$320,405
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 82 square meters on the peninsula of Kassandra, th…
$113,286
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
