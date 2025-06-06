Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Volvi Municipality, Greece

8 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Asprovalt. The cottage consist…
$182,127
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$250,424
Villa 4 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 129 square meters in Asprovalt. The first floor co…
$210,584
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$250,424
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 87 square meters in Asprovalt under construction. …
$239,041
Villa 4 bedrooms in Profitis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Profitis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$227,658
Villa 5 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in Asprovalt. The second floor c…
$489,465
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 116 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$87,648
