Villas for sale in Epanomi, Greece

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Villas in Epanomi, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4933 - Villa FOR SALE in Epanomi Center for € 900.000 . This 450 sq. m. …
$1,04M
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