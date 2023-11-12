Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Epanomi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Epanomi, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Property Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michaniona Nea Michaniona for €1.500.000 . This 6…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 3
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir