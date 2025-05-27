Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
$455,876
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$626,829
Villa 7 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 534 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$455,876
Villa 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 650 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,60M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 584 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,13M
Villa 1 bedroom in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 660 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a luxury villa in neoclassical style. There is a villa in the elite area of The…
$1,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$387,494
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor -2/5
For sale 5-storey villa with an area of 500 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 258 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$478,670
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,71M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,16M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,11M
Villa 10 rooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 660 m²
Number of floors 1
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
$1,40M
