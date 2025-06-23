Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Thessaloniki. The windows over…
$294,537
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 105 square meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor…
$427,368
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
This luxurious secluded villa with panoramic views and a spacious private plot is located in…
$813,563
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale dilapidated housing, a 3-storey cottage with an area of 240 square meters in Thessa…
$704,579
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
SELF: House 105 sq.m. - Upper Town (Ano Poli), Thessaloniki In the heart of the picturesque …
$288,762
