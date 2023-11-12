Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Plagiari, Greece

Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
€4,00M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€1,95M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€410,000
