Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Michaniona
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 175 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$288,762
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 467 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$415,817
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 63 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. F…
$207,909
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Property Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michaniona Nea Michaniona for € 1.500.000 . This…
$1,66M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$438,918
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale dilapidated housing, a 3-storey cottage with an area of 57 square meters in the sub…
$112,040
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go