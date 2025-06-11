Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Thessaloniki
3
Kassandra Municipality
493
Pallini Municipal Unit
251
Kassandra Municipal Unit
244
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
47 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Incredible and modern with some stone decor & 340 meters of living area, just a few minutes …
$866,360
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
$744,337
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious and graceful explains this villa for sale which is located in one of the most gorge…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$786,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Gorgeous Villas With SeaViews 199 M  Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki,…
$812,235
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Positioned in the heart of the exquisite HANIOTI HALKIDIKI beachfront resort resides this lu…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 465 m²
A wonderful family holiday home for many years, this large detached property standing on a s…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Susan Jameson Realtors offers you a unique estate villa in front of the sea. We offer the la…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SECURE LOCATION WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO ALL AMENITIES, This trendy villa is located in the e…
$781,250
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa just 900 m. away of Polychrono with high quality materials in modern lines and magnifi…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A wonderfully located 3-bedroom detached house for sale in Halkidiki close to an elevated lo…
$705,030
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
3oo sq meter villa for sale on 3 floors which was built in 1990 including panoramic sea view…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Leave a request
Villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Ideal homes for a large family for sale with 160 sq meters of living area and FULLY FURNISHE…
$589,984
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Estate home with panoramic sea views with private pool and a gated garden including 250 sq m…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Pefkohori Halkidiki a spacious villa with 140 sq meters of living area on 2 floor…
$639,824
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
This is an exclusive villa with sea views in the quiet urbanization of Potidia Halkidiki.  T…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a verdant location overlooking the blue sea of Halkidiki in the ultimate tranquility unf…
$563,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful country home is set back on the hill tucked away for ultimate privacy and a peacef…
$848,379
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Unique villa in perfect condition with 140 sq meters of living area. Included in this two-st…
$584,666
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This large detached house on 3 floors offers flexible accommodation and magnificent sea view…
$672,490
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Unique villa with private beach over an island with sand and blue waters. Ideal location for…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Unsurpassed luxury!!! An exquisite blend of classic style with modern world conveniences. Fu…
$835,743
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go