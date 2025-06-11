Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Thessaloniki
3
Kassandra Municipality
493
Pallini Municipal Unit
251
Kassandra Municipal Unit
244
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Unique villa with private beach over an island with sand and blue waters. Ideal location for…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
This fine modern property is located in a stylish residential area on the hill of Posidi Hal…
$780,699
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 750 m²
Built in 1981, An entertainer masterpiece, timeless design on the sea in Kassandria Halkidik…
$4,43M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go