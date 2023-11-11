Villas for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

UAE
Villa
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
7
4
300 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
7
2
550 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
8
3
255 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
3
2
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
5
3
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
4
150 m²
Property Code: HPS4263 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €750.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
6
3
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2
2
140 m²
Property Code: HPS4237 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 140 sq. m. f…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2
2
160 m²
Property Code: HPS4239 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4236 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €680.000 . This 300 sq. m. f…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
6
400 m²
Property Code: HPS4233 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €4.300.000 . This 400 sq.…
€4,30M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
9
9
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4231 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €1.725.000 . This 300 sq. m…
€1,73M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
5
3
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4232 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.200.000 . This 300 sq. …
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
4
150 m²
Property Code: HPS4221 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €650.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
10
8
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4222 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €1.300.000 . This 300 sq. …
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
4
150 m²
Property Code: HPS4219 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €700.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
3
3
100 m²
Property Code: HPS4189 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €575.000 Exclusivity. This …
€575,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
3
3
100 m²
Property Code: HPS4190 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €550.000 Exclusivity. This …
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
3
3
100 m²
Property Code: HPS4191 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €600.000 Exclusivity. This …
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
4
3
200 m²
Property Code: HPS4182 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €650.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Central Macedonia, Greece
9
4
450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €1.260.000 . This 450…
€1,26M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
3
3
232 m²
Property Code: HPS4172 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.800.000 . This 232 sq.…
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
4
3
200 m²
Property Code: HPS4144 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €750.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
€150,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
147 m²
2-thief cottage with a flat 147 sq.m on the Olympic Riv. On top of the warehouse, there are…
€160,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
178 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists …
€280,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Nea Potidea, Greece
6
3
Hey nature lovers this investment opportunity is ideal for rental income or a large family w…
€275,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Kalandra, Greece
3
2
This exciting new project of architect-designed villa is now available to be reserved at ent…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
6
3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
€990,000
Recommend
