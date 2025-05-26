Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Triglia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale cottage with carpentry workshop on the first floor. A plot of 500 square meters. Th…
$188,049
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 square meters in Halkidiki. The ground floor c…
$626,829
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 170 sq.m. in Halkidiki. The basement consists of one pantry T…
$353,304
Villa 1 bedroom in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki. The first floor con…
$176,652
