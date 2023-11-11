Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Trilofos
121
Panorama Municipal Unit
115
Pylaia Municipal Unit
108
Peraia
87
Nea Moudania
71
Ierissos
59
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
58
Neo Rysio
58
5 088 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
VIP
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Katerini, Greece
VIP
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
The maisonettes are located in a popular Pefkohori village only 100 meters to the beach. The…
€298,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/5
€350,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
€395,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
2 room apartment with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
€350,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
3 room apartment with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/8
€325,000
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design in Nea Potidea, Greece
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
Floor -1
€1,10M
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace in Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
Floor -1
€1,26M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Floor -1
€2,80M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 130 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 levels ( te…
€230,000
3 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Property Code: HPS4311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 190 sq. m.…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
€325,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000

Property types in Central Macedonia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
