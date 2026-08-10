Villas for sale in Platamonas, Greece

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Villas in Platamonas, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$941,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$495,898
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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