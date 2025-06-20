Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Galatista, Greece

Villa 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​125 sq.m in Halkidiki is sold. The second floor consists…
$155,931
Villa 9 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 5 bedrooms…
$2,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters in Halkidiki. The first floor co…
$196,358
Villa 9 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 805 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.m. in Halkidiki. The ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms, …
$2,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 135 square meters in Halkidiki. The first floor co…
$80,853
