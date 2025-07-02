  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$41,942
from
$1,340/m²
;
12
ID: 27039
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    34

About the complex

Русский Русский

Apartments for sale in the elite residential complex OKTO Art House, located on New Boulevard.

OKTO Art House is a unique project in the format of ART-concept.

About the project:

  • 2 blocks of 35 floors

  • Completion of Block B with infrastructure (in white frame) – II quarter of 2027

  • Completion of Block A – December 2027

Characteristics of blocks:

  • Block A: 4 elevators, 29 apartments on the floor

  • Block B: 3 elevators (2 passenger and 1 freight), 19 apartments on the floor

The infrastructure of the complex:

  • Closed protected area

  • Children's art school on weekends

  • Pharmacy, shops, cafes (format F&B Outlet, similar to Entree in Tbilisi)

  • Playground

  • Walking area and arbors

  • Simulators on the territory of the complex

  • Stadium

  • Underground parking for 640 cars

  • Pool between blocks

  • Fitness room

  • Reception/lobby

In addition:

  • Maintenance: $1.20 per m2

  • Maximum installment from the developer - up to 34 months

Lot P044OE

Batumi, Georgia

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
