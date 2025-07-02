Apartments for sale in the elite residential complex OKTO Art House, located on New Boulevard.
OKTO Art House is a unique project in the format of ART-concept.
About the project:
2 blocks of 35 floors
Completion of Block B with infrastructure (in white frame) – II quarter of 2027
Completion of Block A – December 2027
Characteristics of blocks:
Block A: 4 elevators, 29 apartments on the floor
Block B: 3 elevators (2 passenger and 1 freight), 19 apartments on the floor
The infrastructure of the complex:
Closed protected area
Children's art school on weekends
Pharmacy, shops, cafes (format F&B Outlet, similar to Entree in Tbilisi)
Playground
Walking area and arbors
Simulators on the territory of the complex
Stadium
Underground parking for 640 cars
Pool between blocks
Fitness room
Reception/lobby
In addition:
Maintenance: $1.20 per m2
Maximum installment from the developer - up to 34 months
