Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.

Next Gardens is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio.

The complex consists of two blocks, each of which has its own number of floors - 14 and 16, respectively.

The project offers apartments with a variety of apartment layouts from studios to two-bedroom apartments with an area of 29.2 m2 -114.2 m2.

The apartments are commissioned with a "white frame" finish.

For an additional fee, you can purchase an apartment in a "turnkey" condition.

The management company provides full property maintenance, which makes living convenient and comfortable.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

3 categories of apartments:

Studios from 23.4 m2

One-bedroom apartments from 48.5 m2

Two-bedroom apartments from 81.4 m2

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Rooftop pool

Panoramic restaurants and bars

Fitness center

Sauna

Coworking

Commercial areas

Lobby

Underground parking

24-hour security

Location:

Gonio resort village

To the sea - 50 m

To the center of Batumi - 14 km

To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.