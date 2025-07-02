  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.

Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$54,000
BTC
0.6423192
ETH
33.6666981
USDT
53 388.9633149
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27322
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Next Gardens is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio.

The complex consists of two blocks, each of which has its own number of floors - 14 and 16, respectively.

The project offers apartments with a variety of apartment layouts from studios to two-bedroom apartments with an area of 29.2 m2 -114.2 m2.

The apartments are commissioned with a "white frame" finish.
For an additional fee, you can purchase an apartment in a "turnkey" condition.

The management company provides full property maintenance, which makes living convenient and comfortable.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

3 categories of apartments:

  • Studios from 23.4 m2
  • One-bedroom apartments from 48.5 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments from 81.4 m2

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Rooftop pool
  • Panoramic restaurants and bars
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Coworking
  • Commercial areas
  • Lobby
  • Underground parking
  • 24-hour security

Location:

  • Gonio resort village
  • To the sea - 50 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 14 km
  • To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Apartment building City Home Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$175,000
Apartment building m3 Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$81,000
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,000
Apartment building GREEN ROCK
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$54,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Filigreen
Apartment building Filigreen
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$125,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
About the project An exclusive residential building with 80 apartments is being built on Giorgi Danelia Street in Saburtalo. The concept behind Filigreen is to create a place in the center of the city which embodies the modern rhythm of the city and the beauty of nature all at once; a …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Archi Kikvidze Garden
Apartment building Archi Kikvidze Garden
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,300
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 26
Area 63 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden is located in Nadzaladevi district, in an ideal location, on Z. Kikvidze Street, a 2-minute walk from the Gotsiridze and Didube metro stations. The complex stands out with a green courtyard of 15,000 sq.m. which includes a recreation areas, sports an…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$62,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Lagoon Resort is the first luxury private resort in Batumi under the international brand Hilton.The complex includes 320 limited-edition apartments, of which only 100 are intended for investment.Location:The project is located in the area of New Boulevard:3 minutes to the sea5 minutes to the…
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Show all publications