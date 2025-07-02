Tourist complex Hotel rooms at Rotana Resort & Spa Batumi.

Hotel rooms in Rotana Resort & Spa Batumi. Gonio.

Rotana Resort & Spa Batumi is an exclusive 5* 27-storey residential and hotel complex with a CASINO on the seafront, from a luxury hotelier from the United Arab Emirates.

Rotana Resort & Spa offers a unique opportunity to invest in branded residences that combine luxury and high income potential.

This project provides first-class comfort and elegance, and the Radisson Blu name guarantees prestige, making it an ideal choice for investors who want to combine sophisticated living with reliable financial investments.

The apartments are commissioned with a turnkey renovation, the exclusive design of which is developed according to the international standards of the Radisson hotel chain.

Income up to 14% per annum!

Down payment 20%

No% installments until December 2027!

2nd room categories:

Studios

Room from 29 m2 with a bed or two single beds.

One-bedroom rooms

Room from 49.5 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

Infrastructure of the complex:

Casino

SPA center

Garden with plants

Children's playground

Private beach

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Restaurant with a terrace

Bar and lounge area on the roof

Underground parking

Conference hall

Reception

Fitness center

Location:

Gonio resort village

To the sea - 50 m

To the center of Batumi - 14 km

To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.