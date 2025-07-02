  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apart hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.

Apart hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
BTC
1.6057981
ETH
84.1667452
USDT
133 472.4082872
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27320
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio.

Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards.

Radisson Blu Residences offers a unique opportunity to invest in branded residences that combine luxury and high income potential.

This project provides first-class comfort and elegance, and the Radisson Blu name guarantees prestige, making it an ideal choice for investors who want to combine sophisticated living with reliable financial investments.

The apartments are commissioned with a turnkey renovation, the exclusive design of which is developed according to the international standards of the Radisson hotel chain.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 14% per annum!

2nd room categories:

  • Studios
  • Room from 31.6 m2 with a bed or two single beds.
  • Rooms with one bedroom
  • Room from 50.1 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • SPA center
  • Miniature garden with plants
  • Children's playground
  • Private beach
  • Outdoor heated pool
  • Restaurant with a terrace
  • Bar and lounge area on the roof
  • Underground parking
  • Conference hall
  • Reception
  • Casino
  • Fitness center

Location:

  • Resort village Gonio
  • To the sea - 50 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 14 km
  • To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$50,250
Apartment building Roof Imedashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$50,050
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$285,000
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$46,000
You are viewing
Apart hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Shalva Inasaridze St, 25 Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as we…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Batumi, Georgia
from
$350,000
Area 320 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Batumi-unique project The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence. The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional: The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters. Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden fr…
Developer
European Village
Leave a request
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$2,100
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 27
Archi's new premium-class complex, Archi Universe, is set to establish a distinctive presence in the esteemed Saburtalo district of Tbilisi, particularly along University Street. Boasting 26 stories, Archi Universe comprises 257 apartments, embodying a commitment to meeting the preferences o…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Show all publications