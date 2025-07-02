Residential complex

Lagoon Resort is the first luxury private resort in Batumi under the international brand Hilton.
The complex includes 320 limited-edition apartments, of which only 100 are intended for investment.
Location:
The project is located in the area of New Boulevard:
3 minutes to the sea
5 minutes to the largest shopping center Metro City
7 minutes to the dancing fountains and the Alley of Heroes
Types of apartments:
Studio - 32.7 m2
One bedroom apartment - 47 m2
Apartment with two bedrooms - 67 m2
Terms of purchase:
Investment apartments are sold according to the hotel standard "turnkey".
The investor has the opportunity to rest in the resort 45 days a year.
Residential block B is designed for living and long-term rental.
The apartments are sold in white frame format, but it is possible to order a turnkey finish.
Installment from the developer for 24 months:
Option 1:
Down payment - 20%
Second contribution – 20% in December 2025
Third contribution – 20% in May 2026
Fourth installment – 40% in December 2026 (possibly with a mortgage)
Option 2:
Down payment - 20%
Balance – equal payments within 24 months
Lot P043OE