  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$62,000
from
$1,452/m²
;
25
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27030
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Lagoon Resort is the first luxury private resort in Batumi under the international brand Hilton.

The complex includes 320 limited-edition apartments, of which only 100 are intended for investment.

Location:

The project is located in the area of New Boulevard:

  • 3 minutes to the sea

  • 5 minutes to the largest shopping center Metro City

  • 7 minutes to the dancing fountains and the Alley of Heroes

Types of apartments:

  • Studio - 32.7 m2

  • One bedroom apartment - 47 m2

  • Apartment with two bedrooms - 67 m2

Terms of purchase:

Investment apartments are sold according to the hotel standard "turnkey".
The investor has the opportunity to rest in the resort 45 days a year.

Residential block B is designed for living and long-term rental.
The apartments are sold in white frame format, but it is possible to order a turnkey finish.

Installment from the developer for 24 months:

Option 1:

  • Down payment - 20%

  • Second contribution – 20% in December 2025

  • Third contribution – 20% in May 2026

  • Fourth installment – 40% in December 2026 (possibly with a mortgage)

Option 2:

  • Down payment - 20%

  • Balance – equal payments within 24 months

Lot P043OE

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ONE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,243
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$30,000
Apartment building Tbilisi Terrace
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$123,000
Apartment building Domusi Gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$105,000
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
You are viewing
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$62,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$30,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 34
AVENUE by ORBI - is located in the tourist center of Batumi, in the beautiful Alley of Heroes. All apartments have panoramic views of the sea, the alley and the city The Alley of Heroes, as one of Batumi's business cards, is the largest avenue of the city - with modern architectural buildin…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Archi Isani 2
Apartment building Archi Isani 2
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Archi Isani 2 is located in a green and quiet place, on Beri Gabriel Salosi Street. The 17-storey residential building includes commercial space, open and closed parking lots and a green yard. High-quality HPL panels are used to cover the facade of the building. The residential house is bein…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,521
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 43 m²
1 real estate property 1
We present you a new project - Compact House in Batumi, in one of the most active areas of the city, with a well-equipped infrastructure.The complex consists of 6 floors, where will be presented:Concierge service;Supermarket;Equipped terrace;Equipped courtyard;Commercial premises;Round-the-c…
Agency
Property of Georgia
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Show all publications