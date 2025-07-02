Residential complex

Lagoon Resort is the first luxury private resort in Batumi under the international brand Hilton.

The complex includes 320 limited-edition apartments, of which only 100 are intended for investment.

Location:

The project is located in the area of New Boulevard:

3 minutes to the sea

5 minutes to the largest shopping center Metro City

7 minutes to the dancing fountains and the Alley of Heroes

Types of apartments:

Studio - 32.7 m2

One bedroom apartment - 47 m2

Apartment with two bedrooms - 67 m2

Terms of purchase:

Investment apartments are sold according to the hotel standard "turnkey".

The investor has the opportunity to rest in the resort 45 days a year.

Residential block B is designed for living and long-term rental.

The apartments are sold in white frame format, but it is possible to order a turnkey finish.

Installment from the developer for 24 months:

Option 1:

Down payment - 20%

Second contribution – 20% in December 2025

Third contribution – 20% in May 2026

Fourth installment – 40% in December 2026 (possibly with a mortgage)

Option 2:

Down payment - 20%

Balance – equal payments within 24 months

Lot P043OE