Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio.

You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions.

Buyback guarantee!

Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years!

Price:

1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per year!

1/4 of a room from 82,053 USD income - from 8,205 USD per year!

Entire room from 275,364 USD income - from 27,536 USD per year!

We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch of the hotel.

That is, you start earning the next day after full payment.

Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua is a unique twenty-story hotel with spa functions, an aqua zone and a panoramic restaurant on the roof.

The hotel is part of the Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio complex, the first complex in Georgia with All Inclusive services and the largest infrastructure - 90 objects on 15,000 m2, which makes it attractive for tourists all year round, regardless of the season.

3 room categories:

Standard

Room 31.2 m2 with a bed or two single beds.

Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.

De Luxe

Room 50.9 m2 - 51.1 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.

Each room has a view of the sea and mountains.

Luxe

Room 44.8 m2 - 58.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.

Spacious balcony, Each room has a panoramic view of the sea.

In the rooms:

Wardrobe

Bed

Desk

Work chair

Bedside tables

Chest of drawers

Side table

Living room sofa (deLuxe and Luxe layouts)

Terrace furniture

Mirrors

Telephones

TV

Electronic safe

Iron and ironing board

Hairdryer

Electric juicer

Toaster

Kettle

Coffee machine

Hob

Refrigerator

Oven

Microwave

Dishes, Cutlery

Bed linen, Bathrobes, Slippers

Complex infrastructure:

12 restaurants, cafes, bars

7 swimming pools

SPA

Fitness center

2 sports grounds

Children's playgrounds, playrooms, cafes and clubs

Children's park

Rope town with trampoline and climbing wall

Conference hall

4 meeting-room

Coworking

Mini golf

Bowling

Cinema

Billiards

Library

Chess tables

Bike and electric scooter rental

Board games

Wine house

Tasting room

Chacha-house

Banquet hall

Bath complex

Wine therapy and herbal medicine center

Charcot shower

Salt rooms

Jacuzzi

Massage rooms

Artesian spring

Branded photo zone

Souvenir shop

Markets and eco-shop

Parking

Helipad

Location:

Gonio resort village

To the sea - 400 m

To the center of Batumi - 14 km

To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.