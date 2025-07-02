  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$141,000
23/02/2025
$141,000
08/09/2023
$81,000
ID: 5688
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

Luxury residence for families with panoramic sea views, created according to the principle of "resort city", which consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The infrastructure of the complex exceeds 27 000 m² and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a helipad, and much more (about 90 objects in total).

 

Residence layouts (turnkey)

  • 1-bedroom - from 46.8 m² / Price from $137,000

  • 2-bedrooms - from 86.9 m² / Price from $200,000

  • 2-bedrooms (Duplex Penthouse) - from 151.4 m² / Price from $334,500

 

Under the umbrella of Ambridge Hospitality, the world's largest hotel management company with over 1,500 hotels under its management and 60 years of experience in the market. By becoming a residence owner in this complex, investors will have the opportunity to exchange vacation time in their residences, for vacations in the most luxurious hotels around the world (4,500 hotels, in 110 countries). RCI, the world's leading vacation hotel exchange network, has been on the market since 1974.

 

Profitability options

  • Guaranteed Income: 5-7% ROI/Year

  • Real Income: 15-20% ROI/Year

  • Capitalization: 30%/Year

  • Buyback option at increased price

 

Infrastructure

  • 7 swimming pools & 3 SPA (halal)

  • 12 restaurants, cafés & bars

  • 2 fitness centers & Sports Grounds

  • 7 playgrounds & Children's Park

  • Rope city with trampoline and climbing wall

  • Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic

  • Conference Hall & Meeting Rooms

  • Co-working & Banquet Hall

  • Cinema Hall & Bowling

  • Mini Golf & Billiards

  • Library & Chess Tables

  • Bicycle & Electric Scooter Rental

  • Wine House & Chacha House & Tasting Room

  • Bath Complex & Sharko Shower

  • Wine & Phytotherapy Center

  • Salt rooms, Jacuzzi, and massage rooms

  • Artesian spring

  • Markets and eco-store

  • Helicopter pad

 

The complex is located in the elite area of Batumi: Gonio-Kvariati. This area is a true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. It is here that the most prestigious neighborhood of Batumi, which is the largest tourist city in the country, is formed. The resort is located in a beautiful green park zone with relic subtropical plants, and the entire complex is realized landscaped area with landscape design. This complex is a record-breaker and has the largest hotel infrastructure in Georgia, which will ensure high occupancy, regardless of the season. 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.9 – 77.8
Price per m², USD 2,802 – 3,010
Apartment price, USD 141,000 – 218,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 86.9 – 93.9
Price per m², USD 1,977 – 2,368
Apartment price, USD 185,650 – 205,800
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 143.9 – 151.4
Price per m², USD 2,022 – 2,276
Apartment price, USD 291,000 – 344,500
