  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara

Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara

Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,165
from
$1,175/m²
BTC
0.5848079
ETH
30.6522817
USDT
48 608.6737292
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26492
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    22

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Stay & Rent is an active lifestyle.

Easy to buy, comfortable to live, profitable to rent

  • Demand for location today

New Boulevard is a rapidly developing new area by the sea with still low property prices. The dynamic, modern, sporty atmosphere of the life of the district is formed mainly by expats living here (young professionals and digital nomads). The large coastal park of Lech and Maria Kaczynski (New Boulevard), a picturesque promenade with infrastructure for sports and recreation emphasize the youth and sportiness of the area. The area is self-sufficient, there is no need to travel beyond its borders, all infrastructure is within walking distance. positioning

  • Location prospects

The existence of an approved master plan ensures the rapid development of the area. In the future, 3-5 years Batumi will receive a new modern landscaped residential area by the sea with a rich infrastructure for life, work, sports and recreation. The area of New Boulevard becomes the third (after the Old Town and the Alley of Heroes) powerful center of attraction in Batumi.

  • Investment attractiveness

Stay&Rent: Profitable price today – rapidly growing capitalization tomorrow!

Today - the ideal price-quality ratio in the project with carefully thought out layouts, high quality construction and rich internal infrastructure for a very affordable price.

In the future, the location in the most promising area of the city guarantees an increase in value as the project is completed and the district is simultaneously transformed into the third center of attraction in Batumi (after the old city and the Alley of Heroes).

  • Rating ROI

We estimate the ROI on a long-term lease of at least 7% per year after taxes.

The increase in the cost of apartments by the time of completion of construction – at least 30%

Stay&Rent - your apartment with hotel infrastructure

Rooftop pool

Heated pool with baby bowl

Parking with charging for electric vehicles

Bike parking

Library

coworking

spa

phytobar

Cozy café

Fitness room

Lounge zone

Playground

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Video Review of residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave SS
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$24,990
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Batumi, Georgia
from
$35,000
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
Apartment building Vila Ambassadori
Khidistavi, Georgia
from
$265,000
You are viewing
Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,165
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Archi Kikvidze Garden
Apartment building Archi Kikvidze Garden
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,300
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 26
Area 63 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden is located in Nadzaladevi district, in an ideal location, on Z. Kikvidze Street, a 2-minute walk from the Gotsiridze and Didube metro stations. The complex stands out with a green courtyard of 15,000 sq.m. which includes a recreation areas, sports an…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building White Square Jikia
Apartment building White Square Jikia
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$170,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
About the project "White Square Jikia" is being built in Tbilisi, in the center of Saburtalo, on Politkovskaya (formerly Jikia) street. The project is conveniently located and is especially appealing for those who have an active lifestyle. It also has great investment/rental potential.…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Ezo
Apartment building Ezo
Vedzatkheva, Georgia
from
$1,600
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
03.12.2024
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
Show all publications