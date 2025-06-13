Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara

Stay & Rent is an active lifestyle.

Easy to buy, comfortable to live, profitable to rent

Demand for location today

New Boulevard is a rapidly developing new area by the sea with still low property prices. The dynamic, modern, sporty atmosphere of the life of the district is formed mainly by expats living here (young professionals and digital nomads). The large coastal park of Lech and Maria Kaczynski (New Boulevard), a picturesque promenade with infrastructure for sports and recreation emphasize the youth and sportiness of the area. The area is self-sufficient, there is no need to travel beyond its borders, all infrastructure is within walking distance. positioning

Location prospects

The existence of an approved master plan ensures the rapid development of the area. In the future, 3-5 years Batumi will receive a new modern landscaped residential area by the sea with a rich infrastructure for life, work, sports and recreation. The area of New Boulevard becomes the third (after the Old Town and the Alley of Heroes) powerful center of attraction in Batumi.

Investment attractiveness

Stay&Rent: Profitable price today – rapidly growing capitalization tomorrow!

Today - the ideal price-quality ratio in the project with carefully thought out layouts, high quality construction and rich internal infrastructure for a very affordable price.

In the future, the location in the most promising area of the city guarantees an increase in value as the project is completed and the district is simultaneously transformed into the third center of attraction in Batumi (after the old city and the Alley of Heroes).

Rating ROI

We estimate the ROI on a long-term lease of at least 7% per year after taxes.

The increase in the cost of apartments by the time of completion of construction – at least 30%

Stay&Rent - your apartment with hotel infrastructure

Rooftop pool

Heated pool with baby bowl

Parking with charging for electric vehicles

Bike parking

Library

coworking

spa

phytobar

Cozy café

Fitness room

Lounge zone

Playground