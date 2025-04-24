Townhouse Home

  1. Realting.com
ID: 19870
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Unique residential townhouse complex HOME in Gonio, a picturesque and ecologically clean suburb of Batumi! Make up to $2,000 in passive income monthly in 2024 from long-term rentals! Mortgage rates from 8%, 0% installment payment from the developer for up to 36 months.

Delivery date – June 2024.

A tranquil corner by the sea in a natural landscape with urban comfort and infrastructure. HOME is a lucrative investment: up to 70% profit from resale, 13.9% passive income from daily rentals. 

It has everything for a comfortable living: heated swimming pool, lounge area, complex maintenance, parking space, landscaped grounds, sports and play areas.

Ideal location: 

  • 8 minutes to the clean beaches of Gonio;

  • 10 minutes to the city center;

  • 10 minutes to the "Metro City" mall;

  • 8 minutes to the airport.

To find out more about townhouses available for purchase – send a request.

We will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write to us! Seize the opportunity to choose your townhouse on favorable terms before construction is completed. 

Offer directly from the developer, 0% agent commission!

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 146.7
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD Price on request

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Latest News in Georgia
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
03.12.2024
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
28.07.2022
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
Show all publications