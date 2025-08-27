  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apart hotel Avenue by Orbi

Apart hotel Avenue by Orbi

Batumi, Georgia
from
$30,000
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 21044
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    34

About the complex

AVENUE by ORBI - is located in the tourist center of Batumi, in the beautiful Alley of Heroes. All apartments have panoramic views of the sea, the alley and the city The Alley of Heroes, as one of Batumi's business cards, is the largest avenue of the city - with modern architectural buildings and developed infrastructure.Buying an apartment in AVENUE by ORBI is your wise investment and the best way to increase your income. You become the owner of an apartment in which you can live and relax, and in your absence you can rent it yourself or through our management company.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,320
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$285,000
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$87,500
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Batumi, Georgia
from
$350,000
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,550
You are viewing
Apart hotel Avenue by Orbi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$30,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$80,000
The year of construction 2026
Lisi Sunrise is a new residential complex located in the green district of Saburtalo, just a 15-minute walk from the beautiful Lisi Lake. The project consists of 6 low-rise residential buildings surrounding a landscaped courtyard of 15,000 m², with a children’s play area and underground park…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Apartment building York Town
Apartment building York Town
Apartment building York Town
Apartment building York Town
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
Number of floors 3
Information about the project York Town is an ideal space for living and recreation that meets the modern standards of style and quality. Where is the complex located? The building plot is located in the Tabakhmela area, in close proximity to a popular tourist area at the foot of th…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Apartments 300 meters from the sea in the Optima Residence complex Optima Residence is the sixth project of the ELT Quarter multifunctional complex, which is being built on 7 hectares of land on Batumi New Boulevard. The complex was designed by world renowned architects and designers in par…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications