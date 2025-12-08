  1. Realting.com
TOP TOP
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Show all Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Batumi, Georgia
from
$163,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 66
The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world A…
Agency
Satellite Estate
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Area 31–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Multifunctional, Hotel-type, 16-storey complex comprises three blocks Distinctive architecture Outstanding location - near the seashore (panoramic mountain and sea views) Multifunctional - equipped with commercial, entertainment, and leisure spaces Suitable for living, recreation, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
109,650
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4 – 161.9
230,910 – 404,750
Apartment
31.3
79,815
Developer
Gumbati Grupp
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
$34,600
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
A Premium-class residential complex Thalassa is located in one of the outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas of Batumi, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden and the mounta…
Developer
Thalassa Group LLC
OneOne
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 10
Area 32–72 m²
24 real estate properties 24
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.5 – 49.6
40,000 – 89,280
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0 – 72.1
67,720 – 79,310
Developer
Green Cape
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Show all Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Batumi, Georgia
from
$59,040
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 31
Area 29–61 m²
2 real estate properties 2
💎 New complex overlooking the sea | New construction near the sea | postponement 52 months🔥 Prepay is below the market🔥 Increase in cost to delivery to +48%🔥 Return on investments up to 12% per annumFor sale studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the premium complex on New Boulevard.To…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
122,000
Apartment
29.1
59,665
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Show all Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 27
🔹NB Residence is located 5 minutes from the city’s largest boulevard and promenade. Nearby are public transport stops, the largest French supermarket Carrefour in the Metro shopping center. Also in this location there are 2 largest casinos Eclipse and Grand Bellagio. The house is under const…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Show all Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio. Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex with a CASINO on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Radisson standar…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Show all Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers. Price: …
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri. This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income. The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Lux Residence Lot P037DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Lot P037DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Lot P037DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Lot P037DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Lot P037DL
Show all Residential complex Lux Residence Lot P037DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Lot P037DL
Batumi, Georgia
from
$25,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 16
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Show all Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On two floors of the townhouse are 3 spacious bedrooms and a terrace with panoramic m…
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Green Cape Botanico
Apartment building Green Cape Botanico
Apartment building Green Cape Botanico
Apartment building Green Cape Botanico
Apartment building Green Cape Botanico
Apartment building Green Cape Botanico
Apartment building Green Cape Botanico
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,200
Number of floors 7
Information about the project About the project Nestled in evergreen subtropical surroundings, Green Cape Botanico is a unique project a 2-minute walk from the Botanical Garden, across from the pebble beach of the Black Sea. The construction project was completed in 2023. The complex i…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,470
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 26–798 m²
13 real estate properties 13
20-story apartment complex Construction completion — April 2024 First-line location, 120 meters to the sea Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13   INFRASTRUCTURE   Playroom Reception Private beach Beach restaurant ​Concierge service Commercial sp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.2 – 69.4
58,608 – 138,800
Penthouse
798.3
648,000
Studio apartment
26.4 – 39.0
36,432 – 44,850
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building White
Apartment building White
Apartment building White
Apartment building White
Batumi, Georgia
from
$56,950
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 19
🔹Next is a leading Georgian developer implementing premium projects on the Black Sea coast.  🔹Next's portfolio includes iconic residential and business complexes, 5-star residences created in collaboration with Radisson Blu and Windham, luxury resorts, apart-hotels, villas and business cent…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
ELT Quarter is being built on 7 hectares of land on a new boulevard in Batumi. The complex is designed by world-famous architects and designers in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company goes beyond the concept of neighborhood and creates a new dimension in the form of a quart…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Green Cape Botanico
Residential complex Green Cape Botanico
Residential complex Green Cape Botanico
Residential complex Green Cape Botanico
Residential complex Green Cape Botanico
Show all Residential complex Green Cape Botanico
Residential complex Green Cape Botanico
Batumi, Georgia
from
$138,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
About the project Nestled in evergreen subtropical surroundings, Green Cape Botanico is a unique project a 2-minute walk from the Botanical Garden, across from the pebble beach of the Black Sea. The construction project was completed in 2023. The complex includes two 7-storey residential …
Developer
Silk Development
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Show all Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,020
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Area 34–231 m²
52 real estate properties 52
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. The complex has 5 swimming pools and a private beach, 3 restaurants, a spa, and fitness centers, meeting rooms, a cafe-library, a children's recreation area, a billiard room, a mini-cinema, a tennis co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.2 – 122.7
57,888 – 306,750
Apartment 2 rooms
112.4 – 158.7
252,900 – 372,851
Apartment 3 rooms
231.4
578,575
Studio apartment
33.8 – 73.4
54,144 – 145,272
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Batumi, New boulevard
Residential complex Batumi, New boulevard
Residential complex Batumi, New boulevard
Residential complex Batumi, New boulevard
Residential complex Batumi, New boulevard
Batumi, Georgia
from
$74,450
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 28–121 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.9 – 55.8
107,800 – 152,334
Apartment 2 rooms
74.8
200,300
Apartment 3 rooms
118.3 – 121.4
272,090 – 279,220
Studio apartment
27.8
74,450
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Show all Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 47
For sale studio on assignment in the elite complex Next Address (Batumi, Block B, 7th floor)💰 Flexible payment scheme• Transfer price: $47,500:- Initial contribution: $27,500Remainder: $20,000 installments until June 2027 without interest and overpayments• Closed protected area, round-the-cl…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Show all Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$133,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio. Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex with a CASINO on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Radisson standar…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara
Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara
Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara
Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara
Residential complex StayRent v perspektivnom rajone Novogo bulvara
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 22
Stay & Rent is an active lifestyle.Easy to buy, comfortable to live, profitable to rentDemand for location todayNew Boulevard is a rapidly developing new area by the sea with still low property prices. The dynamic, modern, sporty atmosphere of the life of the district is formed mainly by exp…
Developer
One Development
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,100
Number of floors 20
Bianca Batumi by York Towers is developed on the plot of 29,445 square meters and includes two 16-storey and two 18-storey Aparthotels, one 20-storey Residential building and two branded hotels, one of which is Ibis Styles Batumi. More than 1000 apartments built according to international st…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Show all Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years! The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and ter…
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
New Project by Elt Building - "Compact House" in Batumi, in one of the most active areas of the city, with well-equipped infrastructure. The complex consists of 6 floors, where will be presented: Concierge service; Supermarket; The terrace; Back Yard; Commercial spaces; 24/7 securit…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$30,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 34
AVENUE by ORBI - is located in the tourist center of Batumi, in the beautiful Alley of Heroes. All apartments have panoramic views of the sea, the alley and the city The Alley of Heroes, as one of Batumi's business cards, is the largest avenue of the city - with modern architectural buildin…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Show all Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,320
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Lagoon Resort is a new premium residential complex. Located in a quiet, picturesque location 500 meters from the sea and the New Boulevard, the project offers guests and residents a stunning atmosphere, services, and a new quality of life in Batumi. Lagoon Resort consists of three bloc…
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Show all Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$53,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years! The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Prices for a quarter room start at USD 53,100. Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available –…
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Show all Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$268,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch…
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Show all Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$133,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio. Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex with a CASINO on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Radisson standar…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,734
The year of construction 2027
Batumi, Tbel Abuselidze street N11 , Complex “Next Address” ,  1 sq.m price from 1510$, Size of apartments  minimum from 31 sq,m  , 15% down payment , and installment up to 48 month , Construction process will be completed in  the middle of 2027 , Apartment will be delivered in the white fra…
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Show all Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,460
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 20
Description of the property: New, modern residential complex in a dynamically developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 1300 meters from the beach, landscaped embankment and seaside park. The complex has all the advantages of a modern city house: - residential area with developed infrastructu…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Show all Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$73,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 38–148 m²
28 real estate properties 28
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services, is created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations, connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming poo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.1 – 112.3
145,172 – 891,100
Apartment 2 rooms
62.5 – 137.4
184,530 – 703,674
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0 – 148.3
466,971 – 679,263
Studio apartment
38.0 – 40.9
117,306 – 130,045
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Show all Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,670
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
Real Palace Blue apartments are available in installments until the end of 2026. Down payment from $13,100 to $53,708 You can also purchase a parking space from $17,000 to $20,000 in installments, down payment from $4,500 to $8,700 Real Palace Blue is a modern multi—storey premium reside…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Show all Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Show all Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Batumi, Georgia
from
$350,000
Area 320 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Batumi-unique project The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence. The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional: The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters. Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden fr…
Developer
European Village
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Show all Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$50,250
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. O…
Developer
LTD homex
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Show all Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
The residential complex La Batumi Familia is located in the area of ​​New Boulevard, in one of the young and dynamically developing areas. Near the house there is a large park Lechi and Maria Kaczynski, the Metro City shopping center, casinos, restaurants, schools and kindergartens within wa…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Show all Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,307
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
Royal Residence - on the Black Sea coast, located in the area of ​​the new boulevard in Batumi, Georgia on the street. Nizharadze. The complex will be built in an environmentally friendly and noiseless place, a 2-minute walk to the sea. 100m. Prices depend on the view from the apartment, flo…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$81,750
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 25
Area 30–58 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5* hotel complex with an international management company. The complex is located on the first line of the coast, and the infrastructure includes a rooftop lounge bar, fitness, restaurant, conference rooms, an outdoor pool, a casino, and a private beach.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.5 – 58.3
138,792 – 250,357
Apartment
30.4
87,029
Studio apartment
29.8 – 43.3
95,268 – 138,673
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Show all Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers. Price:…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Show all Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$268,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch…
Agency
Smart Home
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 45
First Branded Residences in Central BatumiPremium service according to international standardsDeveloped domestic infrastructureIndicators of occupancy and growth of the cost of objects above the marketWyndham Hotels & Resorts is the #1 choice for investors around the world, the largest hospi…
Developer
One Development
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Show all Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$102,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 130–151 m²
4 real estate properties 4
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On three floors of the townhouse, there are 3 spacious bedrooms …
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Show all Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$63,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Area 31–58 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Elite Hotel Complex 5* with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services from Wyndham Grand, created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.8 – 58.2
479,091 – 622,391
Apartment
31.2
317,772
Studio apartment
32.2 – 51.1
327,957 – 536,857
Agency
Geo Estate
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Apartments 300 meters from the sea in the Optima Residence complex Optima Residence is the sixth project of the ELT Quarter multifunctional complex, which is being built on 7 hectares of land on Batumi New Boulevard. The complex was designed by world renowned architects and designers in par…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
1 real estate property 1
Reverance is more than just a name - it’s an approach that reflects our attitude toward space, comfort, and aesthetics. This project was created with the idea that every detail should embody elegance, functional calm, and sophistication. Our vision is to create a living space where the en…
Developer
Otium Development
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Show all Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$141,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 32–151 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Luxury residence for families with panoramic sea views, created according to the principle of "resort city", which consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa center…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.9 – 77.8
141,000 – 218,000
Apartment 2 rooms
86.9 – 93.9
185,650 – 205,800
Apartment 3 rooms
143.9 – 151.4
291,000 – 344,500
Studio apartment
31.8
81,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Show all Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$31,414
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Show all Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,000
Finishing options Finished
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Show all Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$62,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Lagoon Resort is the first elite private resort in Batumi under the Hilton international brand. The complex includes 320 limited apartments, of which only 100 are intended for investment. Location: The project is located in the area of the New Boulevard: 3 minutes to the sea 5…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Show all Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,000
Finishing options Finished
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building Oval
Apartment building Oval
Apartment building Oval
Apartment building Oval
Apartment building Oval
Apartment building Oval
Apartment building Oval
Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 34
The project is located in the heart of Atumi, in the most developed urban area. "Oval" is the largest investment project in the Alley of Heroes. The sea is just 200 meters away, and the dancing fountains and Batumi Central Stadium are a few minutes' walk away. 5 minutes to the sea; 3…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
Number of floors 55
The complex's location is one of the most elite and unique in Batumi: it is located between the famous Rustaveli Street, Lake Nurigeli, and the 6 May Park on one side, and on the other, it borders the historical part of Batumi Boulevard and directly the seashore
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Show all Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$36,852
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 27
"Horizont Grand Residence"It is a modern multifunctional complex with a diverse commercial and service infrastructure. It is unique in that it has a green roof, a rarity for the new city centre. Located 400 meters from the Black Sea, the house allows residents to enjoy the sea breeze and stu…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Show all Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$81,360
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 19
Area 32–70 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Green Side Gonio is a premium residential complex located just 50 meters from the Black Sea coast in the picturesque village of Gonio, Batumi. This modern development combines the comfort of a five-star hotel with the freedom of unrestricted living for apartment owners. The complex consists …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.1 – 56.1
81,360 – 155,680
Apartment 2 rooms
69.7
223,040
Developer
GREEN SIDE
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Show all Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio. Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex with a CASINO on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Radisson standar…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Show all Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,560
Number of floors 29
GURU Status is a premium residential complex located on a new boulevard 150 meters from the sea. Panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The lounge is on the roof. Rich infrastructure and the largest recreation park (3000 sq.m.) in Batumi! The best building quality in Batumi!- Completion o…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,100
Number of floors 18
The residential complex "MTZ Luxe Living" in Batumi, 27 Shartava Street, which was completed in 2024! This complex is ideal for both comfortable living and successful investments. The residential complex "MTZ Luxe Living“ is located in the heart of Batumi, in one of the most attractive areas…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Show all Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Shalva Inasaridze St, 25 Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as we…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,680
Number of floors 40
Area 46–94 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Twin Residence is a premium-class multifunctional residential complex located on the first line of the coastline, 100 meters from the sea. The residential complex has a fitness center, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a beauty salon, a café, a playground, a games room, outdoor and underground …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.9 – 69.1
103,680 – 105,662
Apartment 2 rooms
94.4
188,780
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri. This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income. The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Batumi, Georgia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
ELT Quarter is being built on 7 hectares of land on the new boulevard in Batumi. The complex was designed by world-renowned architects in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company goes beyond the concept of neighborhood and creates a new dimension in the form of a quarter that f…
Developer
ELT Building
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Show all Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 14
Area 33–42 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours se…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.4 – 41.5
25,050 – 49,800
Developer
LTD EVROMSHENI
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Show all Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Batumi, Georgia
from
$360,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Via Villas Batumi is a new attractive project that offers a collection of comfortable villas surrounded by nature.Advantages:Walking distance to the sea (10-12 minutes)Pool and private terraceGreenland.Parking and playgroundNoise insulation - and heat insulationRound-the-clock video surveill…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Show all Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Batumi, Georgia
from
$35,000
Number of floors 26
Your Space is a stylish, high-rise new building with a large landscaped courtyard and modern apartments with an efficient layout, from which panoramic views of the sea and the resort Batumi open up. The new building is located in the Airport area, at 24 Grigola Lortkipanidze street, a five-m…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 35
A brand new project “The Parallel” will be located in the heart of Batumi, on one of the main streets of the city and right in front of the stadium. This location offers convenient access to public transportation and is close to shopping malls, schools, medical services, and the beach. Build…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Batumi, Georgia
from
$67,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 16
16-storey multifunctional hotel complex in Gonio-Kvariati. The project is located in a picturesque area between the Black Sea and the mountains, providing a multifunctional infrastructure designed to meet the diverse needs of future guests, with stunning panoramic views and comfortable ap…
Agency
Satellite Estate
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Show all Apartment building
Apartment building
Batumi, Georgia
from
$35,000
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 34
Agency
FA real estate
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Show all Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers. Price: …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Show all Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Show all Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers. Price:…
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Show all Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Agency
Gulfstream
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Show all Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Residences Batumi. Gonio. Wyndham Residences Batumi is a unique 25-storey hotel, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards. Wyndham Branded Residences embodies the strict standards of Wynd…
Agency
Smart Home
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Show all Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Residences Batumi. Gonio. Wyndham Residences Batumi is a unique 25-storey hotel, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards. Wyndham Branded Residences embodies the strict standards of Wynd…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,622
The year of construction 2026
Batumi Cixisdziri, In the first strip of the sea, Complex “Petra Sea Resort”,  price 1 sq.m. from1,413 $ to 2,676$ , size of the apartments starts from 27 sq.m , 10% down payment, And the installment is divided the into the next 30 month, Construction will be  completed 2026 years
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$68,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 36–83 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque areas of Batumi - Gonio. This is the most suitable place for beach vacation, which is a nominee of international awards for cleanliness and environmental friendliness. The complex has all the necessary i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.1
114,000
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0
149,000
Studio apartment
35.9 – 38.1
68,000 – 76,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Show all Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
?Real Palace Blue – a new, multi-storey premium-class residential building, located in the most developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 180 meters from the sea. The complex is located by the sea, on a new boulevard where tourism, business and everyday life combine. ?Here you can choose apa…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex ONE
Residential complex ONE
Residential complex ONE
Residential complex ONE
Residential complex ONE
Residential complex ONE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,243
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 36
Area 28–121 m²
15 real estate properties 15
The first business-class house ONE in the tourist center of Batumi is the best option for investment or living by the sea! A profitable investment: +113% average price increase over construction period! From 20.2% rental yield with an average occupancy 55%; 0% installment pa…
Developer
One Development
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 58
Area 30–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Batumi Island is a unique project representing Georgia’s first artificial island, located on the Black Sea coast in Batumi. The island covers an area of 84 hectares, 49% of which is dedicated to parks and recreational zones. The project combines modern architectural solutions, sustainable de…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.5
146,500
Apartment 2 rooms
108.4
303,000
Studio apartment
30.4
110,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Show all Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Residences Batumi. Gonio. Wyndham Residences Batumi is a unique 25-storey hotel, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards. Wyndham Branded Residences embodies the strict standards of Wynd…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$54,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Gardens is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. The complex consists of two blocks, each of which has its own number of floors - 14 and 16, respectively. The project offers apartments with a variety of apartment layouts from studios to two-bedroom ap…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex BW Batumi
Residential complex BW Batumi
Residential complex BW Batumi
Residential complex BW Batumi
Residential complex BW Batumi
Residential complex BW Batumi
Residential complex BW Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$53,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 31–117 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Residential complex of club type built of brick and located in the center of Batumi, within walking distance from the beach, parks, and shopping centers. The project consists of 2 blocks: in one block, there is a 5-star hotel from the Best Western Group international chain, and in the second…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.6 – 65.9
288,500 – 303,800
Apartment 2 rooms
112.4 – 116.8
490,500 – 578,400
Apartment
32.4
163,300
Studio apartment
30.5
170,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Show all Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 14
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of a modern apartment in a complex located in one of the most picturesque corners of Georgia - Kvariati. This is not just an apartment, but the embodiment of the dream of life by the sea, where luxury meets nature, and com…
Agency
Этажи. Северный Кипр.
Residential complex ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Residential complex ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Residential complex ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Residential complex ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Residential complex ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Show all Residential complex ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Residential complex ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Batumi, Georgia
from
$40,000
Number of floors 26
NBG Panorama is located a minute from the sea. The house is built with the best materials, using European technologies. Kone brand elevators are installed, which have proven themselves all over the world. There is a playground and bicycle parking on the territory. ● Security/video surveilla…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$63,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Next Address is a premium multifunctional complex located in the heart of Batumi An integral part of the new residential complex is its excellent location: the distance to the sea is 600 meters. Batumi International Airport is 4 km (10 minutes by car.) The complex consists of 3 blocks …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$52,500
The year of construction 2027