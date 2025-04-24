  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex ONE

$47,243
ID: 19852
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    2026
    2026
  • Number of floors
    36
    36

About the complex

The first business-class house ONE in the tourist center of Batumi is the best option for investment or living by the sea! A profitable investment: +113% average price increase over construction period!

  • From 20.2% rental yield with an average occupancy 55%;

  • 0% installment payment from the developer for up to 36 months, mortgage from 8%;

  • Family layouts;

  • Thoughtfully designed infrastructure, huge parking, its own boiler system, and reliable management company;

  • A unique renovation project for Batumi, which is implemented in partnership with the municipality.

Delivery date – 4th quarter of 2026.

Stands out from other projects favorably: ONE has the status of a residential building, not an apartment, so it will always be in demand.

Everything for living and leisure is nearby:

15 minutes - beach;

6 minutes - school and kindergarten;

7 minutes - sports fields and stadium;

10 minutes - shops and malls.

To find out more about flats available for purchase – send a request.

We will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write to us! Offer directly from the developer, 0% agent commission!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
27.7 – 73.9
Price on request
Price on request
Apartments 2 rooms
96.6 – 121.3
Price on request
Price on request
Apartments 3 rooms
121.2
Price on request
Price on request

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
