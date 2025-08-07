  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Real Palace Blue

Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,670
from
$36/m²
10
ID: 32774
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    29

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Developer news

07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
