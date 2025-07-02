Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Residences Batumi. Gonio.

Wyndham Residences Batumi is a unique 25-storey hotel, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards.

Wyndham Branded Residences embodies the strict standards of Wyndham International, combining outstanding quality with modern design.

This investment project promises a high level of comfort and functionality, making it an excellent choice for investors seeking high returns in a prestigious environment.

The price includes turnkey finishing, which means the presence of all necessary equipment: washing machine, air conditioner, TV, iron and ironing board, refrigerator, electric stove, electric kettle, coffee maker.

Income up to 14% per annum!

60 days for your own vacation per year!

Lease agreement with Wyndham for 20 years!

Pool system 60/40 (distribution of profits from the gross income from the use of all hotel rooms of its category.)

Down payment 30%

No% installments until December 2027!

2 categories of rooms:

Studios

Room from 31.6 m2 with a bed or two single beds.

Rooms with one bedroom

Room from 46.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.

Complex infrastructure:

Underground parking for 73 cars

Well-maintained private beach with service

Restaurant and Cafe

Lounge area with a summer bar

Swimming pool

Fitness room

Children's room

Conference room

Winter garden

Location:

Gonio resort village

To the sea - 50 m

To the center of Batumi - 14 km

To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.