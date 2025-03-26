  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgia
from
$68,000
27/03/2025
$68,000
24/06/2023
$79,068
BTC
0.8088465
ETH
42.3951013
USDT
67 230.5463965
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 4242
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  Country
    Georgia
  State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  House leased
  Online tour

About the complex

The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque areas of Batumi - Gonio. This is the most suitable place for beach vacation, which is a nominee of international awards for cleanliness and environmental friendliness. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable year-round living, as well as a system of central VRV-conditioning.


 

Layouts (turnkey) 

 

  Studio - area from 46 m2 / prices from $68,000.

  1-bedroom apartment - area from 65 m2 / prices from $114,000.

  2-bedroom apartment - area from 83 m2 / prices from $149,000.


 

Infrastructure

 

  Private beach.

  Panoramic pool.

  Restaurant.

  Fitness.

  Sauna.

  Lounge & Bar.

  Wine tasting room.

  Laundry.

  Reception.

  Co-working room.

 

The complex has a professional management company, which will take care of all aspects related to renting and will offer both daily rentals in season and monthly rentals during the rest of the time.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.1
Price per m², USD 1,752
Apartment price, USD 114,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 83.0
Price per m², USD 1,795
Apartment price, USD 149,000
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 35.9 – 38.1
Price per m², USD 1,850 – 1,993
Apartment price, USD 68,000 – 76,000

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Video Review of residential complex

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
