The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque areas of Batumi - Gonio. This is the most suitable place for beach vacation, which is a nominee of international awards for cleanliness and environmental friendliness. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable year-round living, as well as a system of central VRV-conditioning.
Layouts (turnkey)
Studio - area from 46 m2 / prices from $68,000.
1-bedroom apartment - area from 65 m2 / prices from $114,000.
2-bedroom apartment - area from 83 m2 / prices from $149,000.
Infrastructure
Private beach.
Panoramic pool.
Restaurant.
Fitness.
Sauna.
Lounge & Bar.
Wine tasting room.
Laundry.
Reception.
Co-working room.
The complex has a professional management company, which will take care of all aspects related to renting and will offer both daily rentals in season and monthly rentals during the rest of the time.