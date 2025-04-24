  1. Realting.com
Residential complex NB Residence HO

Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,000
;
8
ID: 21733
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    27

About the complex

🔹NB Residence is located 5 minutes from the city’s largest boulevard and promenade. Nearby are public transport stops, the largest French supermarket Carrefour in the Metro shopping center. Also in this location there are 2 largest casinos Eclipse and Grand Bellagio. The house is under construction, in the first half of 2025 it will be possible to begin repairs. Delivery of the complex in 2024 / first half of 2025. Excellent investment option. It is ideal for subsequent resale, renting or own living on the Black Sea coast. 🔹Here, you can choose apartments with beautiful panoramic views of the city, mountains and the Black Sea. 🔹No installments. Full payment. 🔹Term of delivery of the object: 1 quarter of 2025.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

