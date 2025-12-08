  1. Realting.com
  Georgia
  Batumi
  New houses

New Build Houses in Batumi, Georgia

Townhouse Home
Townhouse Home
Batumi, Georgia
from
$218,583
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 147 m²
1 real estate property 1
A complex of townhouses with panoramic views of the sea and mountains ?Gonio The property will be delivered in the 4th quarter of 2024? External infrastructure: ?Green zone ?Gonio-Apsaros Fortress ?Supermarket Internal infrastructure: ?️Parking ?‍?security and video surveillance ?child…
Agency
Property of Georgia
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$290,000
Number of floors 2
A two-story townhouse is for sale in Batumi in the Polo Avenue complex, with an area of 167 m². On the first floor: a spacious living room, kitchen, bathroom, and storage room. On the second floor: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a storage room. The property features a backyard with plante…
Developer
Polo Villas Batumi
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Summer residential complex is a modern space created for comfortable living, work and recreation. The complex is located in walking distance from the sea and is surrounded by evergreen nature. Modern architecture, thoughtful layouts and developed infrastructure make it ideal for the whole fa…
Agency
Gulfstream
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Batumi, Georgia
from
$242,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 148–197 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Two-story townhouses are for sale in the Polo Signature complex in Batumi, with an area of 147–189 sq.m. On the first floor, there is a spacious living room, kitchen, and bathroom. On the second floor, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Each house includes a backyard and 2 parking spac…
Developer
Polo Villas Batumi
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Batumi, Georgia
from
$294,000
The year of construction 2024
1 real estate property 1
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turk…
Developer
universal23
Townhouse HOME
Batumi, Georgia
from
$230,319
Number of floors 3
Area 147 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique residential townhouse complex HOME in Gonio, a picturesque and ecologically clean suburb of Batumi! Make up to $2,000 in passive income monthly in 2024 from long-term rentals! Mortgage rates from 8%, 0% installment payment from the developer for up to 36 months. Delivery date – Jun…
Developer
One Development
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Batumi, Georgia
from
$129,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Sale of houses in Batumi - Sunny Cottage.3-room villas in the airport area.Available in green frame or "turnkey" with high-quality finish.A comfortable courtyard, swimming pool.Monolithic-frame construction technology.Ground parking.Spacious, cozy villas with a thoughtful layout are ideal fo…
Agency
Gulfstream
