Residential complex Lagoon Resort

Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,000
VAT
18/02/2026
$70,000
17/05/2023
$50,250
;
41 1
ID: 3460
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs.

Our complex has been designed with a focus on creating an environment that fosters a high-quality lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a comfortable home to settle down in, a space to work from home, or just somewhere to relax and unwind, we have got you covered.

We understand the importance of attention to detail, which is why we have paid great attention to the landscaping of our complex. We have created a beautiful outdoor space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhances the overall experience of living in our complex.

Our team is committed to providing our residents with the highest level of service possible. We strive to exceed expectations in everything we do, from the design of our facilities to the level of care and attention we provide to our residents.

At our unique residential complex, we believe that luxury living should be accessible to all, which is why we have created a space that is both affordable and high-quality. We invite you to join us and experience the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

