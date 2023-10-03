Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
177
el Baix Vinalopo
167
Calp
153
Santa Pola
117
Denia
52
Elx Elche
50
Almoradi
49
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
37
Show more
79 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
An exceptional apartment with an individual character in an unrivaled place on the beach of …
€450,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Completely renovated in a modern style using high quality materials. The house has 3 bedroom…
€350,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
Apartment in the best area of Playa de San Juan with sea views. Located in a beautiful locat…
€309,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the urbanization, built in 2003, 700 meters fro…
€306,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Welcome to this impressive new complex, consisting of apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
€339,500
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
Welcome to this amazing residential complex, offering a collection of beautifully designed 2…
€387,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Apartments and apartments in a new complex with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, garage and pantry, n…
€411,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Gourmet penthouse on San Juan Beach, 100 meters from the beach. With irresistible sea views.…
€685,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
This apartment is located in the area of Albufereta, Alicante. Stunning views of the sea, mo…
€500,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 203 m²
This fantastic penthouse is located in one of the best urbanizations in Playa Vu San Juan. I…
€650,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
€539,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Enjoy breathtaking views and sunny days on this luxurious PENTHAUSE, located on Playa de San…
€685,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
This impressive and spacious penthouse with a modern design is beautifully renovated and off…
€650,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 196 m²
Spacious corner apartment with two bedrooms with an area of almost 200 m ² and magnificent s…
€665,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
This apartment is located on the 12th floor of a building on San Juan Beach, with stunning s…
€730,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
Apartment of excellent quality in a quiet urbanization in Playa de San Juan, Alicante. Near …
€424,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Incredible apartment with sea views in Playa de San Juan in Alicante. It consists of three d…
€380,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Modern apartments 2 kilometers from the beaches of San Juan and Muchavista. 51 exclusive apa…
€349,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Welcome to the exceptional residential complex, consisting of many modern apartments in the …
€305,500
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 113 m²
Welcome to the exceptional residential complex, consisting of many modern apartments in the …
€366,500
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Excellent spacious apartment with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room-dining room, a terr…
€450,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
This penthouse will offer you incredible privacy along with sea views and the main alley. It…
€519,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
On the 7th floor overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, a luxurious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a…
€495,000

Property types in Valencian Community

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
