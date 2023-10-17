Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment in San Vicente del Raspeig in the Parque Lo Torrent area, located on the …
€170,000
3 room apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 6
€196,000
3 room apartment with elevator in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
€165,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir