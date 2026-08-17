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Apartments for sale in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе Avenida Ancha de Castelar, расп…
$265,822
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе - Sant Vicent del Raspeig - Sol…
$358,685
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе Alicante-San Vicente del Raspei…
$237,963
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Luxurious Three Bedroom Apartment in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your exquisite Mediterran…
$417,651
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в San Vicente del Raspeig в районе Centro, располагается на 1 этаж…
$257,116
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