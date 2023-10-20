Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gandia, Spain

9 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€278,000
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€172,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€346,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
€395,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
€172,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
€278,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
€395,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
€166,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
€176,000
