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Apartments for sale in Dolores, Spain

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43 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Luxury apartments of new construction are available in the dynamic town of Dolores, Alicante…
$312 395
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New luxury apartments are available in the vibrant town of Dolores, Alicante. This exclusive…
$323 520
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing penthouse with access to community pool and private rooftop terrace with panoramic m…
$355 831
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Mykonos Apartments, a unique residential complex of 32 apartments located in the he…
$311 962
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Recently added, there will be more information soon
$141 013
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Adjacent villas with private pool are located near a charming typical Spanish village in Ali…
$502 791
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Mykonos Apartments, a unique residential complex of 32 apartments located in the he…
$288 845
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this residential complex offers an excellent opport…
$542 175
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
New double and terraced villas in Dolores, AlicanteDiscover this exclusive new complex of 20…
$477 946
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this residential complex offers an excellent opport…
$542 175
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with a terrace in a residential with community pool and gre…
$448 460
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Exquisite buildings in the popular city of Dolores. This exclusive complex includes 32 apart…
$358 196
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this exclusive collection of bungalows offers a tra…
$368 888
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming ground floor apartment with a small private garden, terrace, pool and parking situa…
$321 285
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this exclusive collection of bungalows offers a tra…
$315 230
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
In the heart of Vega Baha, in a quiet place with convenient transport links, there is an exc…
$477 946
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New luxury apartments are available in the dynamic town of Dolores, Alicante. This exclusive…
$311 962
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New quadhouses and townhouses in DoloresThis modern residential complex in Dolores features …
$528 125
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New luxury apartments are offered in the dynamic town of Dolores, Alicante. This exclusive c…
$358 196
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
New Ibiza-style townhouses in Dolores, Costa BlancaExclusive villas in a quiet placeThis bou…
$534 956
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
In the heart of the dynamic town of Dolores, Alicante, new luxury apartments are available. …
$369 754
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
$489 300
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this exclusive collection of bungalows offers a tra…
$322 763
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New quadhouses and townhouses in DoloresThis modern residential complex in Dolores features …
$498 785
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Modern townhouses in Dolores with shared swimming poolModern homes designed for comfort and …
$311 205
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Expensive new-build apartments are available in the vibrant town of Dolores, Alicante. This …
$300 403
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New luxury apartments are available in the lively town of Dolores, Alicante. This exclusive …
$323 520
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, these exclusive 20 townhouses offer a tranquil and …
$336 893
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Luxury apartments of new construction are available in the vibrant town of Dolores, Alicante…
$300 403
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
New corner villas with private pool in Dolores, AlicanteModern villas in a quiet area of Veg…
$481 024
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