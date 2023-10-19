Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Almoradi, Spain

2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€226,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€274,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€219,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with utility room in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with utility room
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in Algorfa, South Costa Blanca A new construction property that is distri…
€265,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Almoradi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Brand New Apartments in a Golf Course in Algorfa Alicante The contemporary apartments are si…
€243,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Apartments Close to the Golf Course in Algorfa New-build apartments are situated in…
€243,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Almoradi, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
3 Bedrooms Apartments in Almoradi Alicante The apartments are in Almoradi, a town close to t…
€256,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
3 Bedrooms Apartments in Almoradi Alicante The apartments are in Almoradi, a town close to t…
€215,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/6
3 Bedrooms Apartments in Almoradi Alicante The apartments are in Almoradi, a town close to t…
€209,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments for sale in Almoradi, Costa Blanca These apartments consist of 3 bedrooms, 2 bath…
€209,100
3 room apartment with balcony, in good condition, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, in good condition, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
€121,957
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Located in La Finca Resort, the apartments are part of the residential. These bright 2 or 3 …
€255,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in La Finca Resort, the apartments are part of the residential. These bright 2 or 3 …
€212,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Apartments in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante An exclusive residential complex with 24 apar…
€243,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with solarium in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with solarium
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartment in La Finca Golf, Algorfa. 2 beds brand new modern apartments around the communal …
€147,000
