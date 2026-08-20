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Apartments for sale in Almoradi, Spain

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9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Almoradi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to an attractive apartment in picturesque Almoradi! The property is located on the g…
$132,922
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2 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We present to your attention a cozy house of 80 m2, fully renovated, furnished and ready for…
$306,298
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3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Discover magnificent new-build apartments in the dynamic city of Almoradi, Alicante. This pr…
$241,571
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Improve the quality of life in this impressive 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom penthouse, ideally l…
$183,779
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3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
We offer an apartment in Almoradi, with an area of 101 m2. It includes: 3 double bedrooms2 b…
$159,506
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3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Discover magnificent new apartments in the dynamic city of Almoradi, Alicante. This project …
$250,818
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments for sale in Almoradi, Costa Blanca These apartments consist of 3 bedrooms, 2 bath…
$228,014
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3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
$131,302
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3 bedroom apartment in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD VILLAS NEAR ROJALES New Build project of 4 modern villas in Las Heredades, near R…
$463,156
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