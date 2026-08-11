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Apartments for sale in lHorta Nord, Spain

;
Godella
16
Paterna
15
Alboraia Alboraya
8
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48 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
New Residential Complex in the Year, ValenciaBuilding new buildings of high quality is a con…
$446,145
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$265,931
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4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 134 m²
New Residential Complex in the Year, ValenciaBuilding new buildings of high quality is a con…
$762,606
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5 bedroom apartment in Montcada Moncada, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Montcada Moncada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 295 m²
Townhouse in Moncada, near CEU University, a modern 2007 building with modern lines and a br…
$616,146
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$254,517
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$243,104
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 89 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$351,531
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2 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high …
$440,663
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2 bedroom apartment in Foios, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Foios, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
This apartment on the first floor (no elevator) is located in the municipality of Foyos. It …
$258,194
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4 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Fantastic apartment on the first floor without elevator (installation is planned soon), loca…
$350,910
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 93 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$409,796
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
It is located in the city of Alboraya, with fast access from the northern V-21 access to Val…
$644,313
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 77 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$328,704
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2 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Valterna (Paterna), this 81 m2 apartment of…
$308,660
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3 bedroom apartment in Tavernes Blanques, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Tavernes Blanques, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
This modern third-floor apartment in a quiet but well-located area just 10 minutes from Vale…
$410,764
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 146 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$558,604
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Located in the heart of Saplaya Harbour, one of the most charming corners of the Valencian c…
$375,556
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Godella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high qual…
$767,382
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
Living a stone’s throw from the sea, with plenty of space and a terrace to enjoy every day, …
$1,41M
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 136 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$518,540
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 72 m²
Riura takes its name from the word "valentian riure," which means laughing. An inspiration t…
$309,301
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 107 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$438,413
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2 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high quality …
$405,117
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4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GODELLA, VALENCIA Comfort with first class qualities! New Build re…
$776,571
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5 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Duplex for sale in Valterna, good condition. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms,…
$288,637
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3 bedroom apartment in Burjassot, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Burjassot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Spacious apartment of 84 m2, located in a quiet and green area near La Granja Park.The prope…
$174,287
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2 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New development of multi-family homes in Godella, Valencia.This development has materials an…
$378,419
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1 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Fantastic property located on the sixth floor with an elevator, on the fantastic beach of Pa…
$429,907
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3 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high quality …
$434,137
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4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GODELLA, VALENCIA Comfort with first class qualities! New Build re…
$597,808
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Property types in lHorta Nord

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lHorta Nord, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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