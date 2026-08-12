Studios for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Studios in Valencian Community, Spain

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Alacant Alicante
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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Nature is a residential project of 3-bedroom townhouses located in Balcón de Finestrat, a pe…
$502,245
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/12
Studio by the sea in Calpe — completely renovated and ready to move in! Are you looking for…
$196,221
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Studio apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4
Studio with 1 bathroom, kitchen, large terrace, furnished, close to the beach and all servic…
$68,322
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alicante, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
(RU) Продаётся студия в Аликанте в районе Miriam Blasco, располагается на 4 этаже. Общая пло…
$266,982
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