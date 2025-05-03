Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

362 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 114 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$411,120
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$486,482
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$430,544
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Bungalows for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A new luxury residential complex, within the n…
$327,027
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$414,263
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
$779,674
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$388,341
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The apartments are located in a privileged location with sea views, in one of the highest ar…
$429,575
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$295,299
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Solarium: 68 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$358,037
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$636,825
3 bedroom apartment in Benejuzar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benejuzar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
$99,588
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 102 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$214,173
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 49 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orie…
$245,154
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,323
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 161 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovere…
$275,829
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Terrace: 49 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$264,679
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$269,339
2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 82 m2.Garden: 45 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking,…
$198,596
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 90 m2.Energy efficiency class: …
$287,459
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 115 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$447,816
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
APARTMENTS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New building contains 10 apartments with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$133,610
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms2 terraces: 100 m2, solarium: 74 m2, built area: 235 m2, useful area:…
$672,003
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments for sale in Orihuela Costa, Alicante The first phase consists of 28 apartments, a…
$233,357
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.New…
$197,425
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$406,781
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Solarium: 68 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$378,578
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$838,215
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
$578,626
