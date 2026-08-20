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Apartments for sale in la Plana Alta, Spain

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penthouses
3
2 BHK
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3 BHK
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23 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury high-end penthouse near the beach boasting incredible views of the sea and a large te…
$1,33M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$478,176
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2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$456,963
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/3
Fantastic ground floor apartment next to the sea with a large terrace offering a private poo…
$864,383
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$712,186
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$579,952
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/11
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
$239,869
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious middle floor apartment near the beach with stunning sea view, large terrace and pr…
$711,080
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$713,341
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$586,145
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$618,011
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4 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$969,680
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/11
We present apartments on the first line of the sea with frontal sea views in a very beautifu…
$349,479
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$971,953
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2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$436,110
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project is for sale in the prestigious city of Benicasim. This exclusive residentia…
$448,414
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$604,425
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2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project is for sale in the prestigious city of Benicasim. This exclusive residentia…
$318,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Apartment with tourist license with sea views in Oropesa del Mar. The total area is 67 squa…
$210,306
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$534,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Castelló de la Plana, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Apartment 80m2 consists of three (3) bedrooms, One (1) bathroom, kitchen, livi…
$123,850
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$480,800
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment completely refurbished designer, new floors, maximum qualities. 3 bedrooms 1 bathr…
$173,390
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Properties features in la Plana Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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