Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Denia
52
Elx Elche
50
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
37
Altea
28
el Campello
22
Sant Joan d Alacant
22
Safor
18
Aspe
12
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 220 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
€115,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a pr…
€96,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
€375,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
We present a three-bedroom apartment in the Green Hills residential complex in Orihuela Cost…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/5
€399,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a presti…
€87,260
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 20 meters from the sea. Torr…
€233,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Bungalows in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the pr…
€235,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
We present a penthouse in the city of Torrevieja, just 200 from the sea. Torrevieja – is a p…
€135,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
We present a two-bedroom apartment with chic views in the city of Calpe. Calpe — is a pictur…
€247,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We present apartments on the first line of the sea in a gated complex with swimming pools in…
€332,000

Property types in Valencian Community

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir