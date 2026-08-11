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Apartments for sale in el Campello, Spain

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48 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Located in the prestigious Viride residential complex in PAU 5, Alicante, this house offers …
$575,042
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$368,053
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$613,845
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Discover this charming apartment in El Campello, built in 2006 and in excellent condition, r…
$483,774
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Muchavista, El Campello Exclusive Coastal Li…
$488,302
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Apartment on the first floor with an elevator, located on the seafront in the prestigious re…
$489,603
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
In an exceptional location next to Muchavista beach in El Campeio is an elegant building wit…
$618,376
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
This apartment, located in a private residential complex in El Campello, offers 2 bedrooms w…
$348,551
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4 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
When you think you can be closer to heaven, this duplex appears so that you do not dream of …
$725,549
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
In an exceptional location next to the beach of Muchavista in El Campello is an elegant mode…
$531,687
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In an exceptional location next to the beach of Muchavista in El Campello is an elegant hous…
$722,401
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Located in an exceptional location next to Muchavista Beach in El Campello, this elegant com…
$693,505
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$481,897
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
In an exceptional location at Muchavista Beach in El Campejo stands an elegant building with…
$462,337
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment in Campello, unique opportunity with sea views. Located in an exceptional position…
$484,317
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$688,425
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$527,792
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
In an exceptional location near the beach of Muchavista, in El Campello, there is an elegant…
$410,324
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Muchavista, El Campello Exclusive Coastal Li…
$697,574
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Muchavista, El Campello Exclusive Coastal Li…
$622,003
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Apartment in el Campello, Spain
Apartment
el Campello, Spain
Area 73 m²
Discover this impressive, brand new apartment on the front line of Muchavista beach, where c…
$393,671
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with one bathroom in a modern building with a communal pool.The apartm…
$378,848
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
For sale bright and cozy apartment in El Campello Playa, in a very convenient location, near…
$288,961
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Bright apartment of 125 m2 is located in the residential complex Urbanización Mistral, El Ca…
$402,174
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Apartment in Campello, unique opportunity with sea views. Located in an exceptional position…
$530,443
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
These exceptional seaside homes include 87 2 and 3 bedroom residences, each with a beautiful…
$516,957
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/4
Alborán Beach: Elegant apartment 160 meters from San Juan Beach. Discover Alborán Beach - a …
$722,401
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Apartment in el Campello, Spain
Apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
In an exceptional location near the beach of Muchavista in El Campello is an elegant residen…
$335,194
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
New apartment with sea views in Muchavista, El CampelloExclusive life on the coast a few ste…
$642,836
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2 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
1st
$396,345
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