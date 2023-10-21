Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in el Campello, Spain

22 properties total found
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 225 m²
Array
€808,948
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Array
€830,109
7 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
7 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Avantgarde design quality and sustainability come together in this exclusive independent lu…
€1,33M
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Cozy apartment with avantgarde design and high quality 300 meters from Playa Muchavista bra…
€248,050
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH Located in El Campello 600 m from Lamerador beach Excellent…
€870,607
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in el Campello, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
el Campello, Spain
Area 96 m²
Housing for sale in reference urbanization, it has a dining room, terrace, two bedrooms, two…
€245,000
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 735 m²
Magnificent villa in Coveta Fumá, El Campello, Costa Blanca This house is distributed over 3…
€1,80M
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in el Campello, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
€175,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
In the area of greatest projection of Campello, just five minutes walk from the beach, with …
€396,000
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 2
Now you can live or enjoy your vacation in a quiet place, a few meters from the beach, in a …
€194,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
€307,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€339,900
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€245,000
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
€265,000
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
€230,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
€396,000
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
€267,000
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
€228,000
2 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 5
For sale apartment in El Campelo in the Playa muchavista area, located on the 5 floor. The t…
€166,000
3 room apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale on the second line Playa del Campelo. The house has three fully furnished…
€325,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€695,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with mountain view in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with mountain view
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
€245,000
